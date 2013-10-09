ATHENS, Oct 9 Greece stayed in deflation territory for the seventh month in a row in September as consumer prices fell 1.1 percent on an annual basis, after a drop of 1.3 percent in August, data from the statistics service showed on Wednesday. The EU-harmonised inflation reading remained steady at -1.0 percent. September's rate fell below a forecast of -1.2 percent. A combination of deep recession, wage cuts and substantial spare capacity in the economy have pulled prices down, prompting internal devaluation that could render the Greek economy more competitive. But the country's EU/IMF lenders have said prices should drop at a faster pace. They attribute the relatively slow pace of decline to inadequate reforms in the consumer goods market. Price dynamics are seen keeping Greece's inflation rate below the euro zone's average in the medium term, according to the International Monetary Fund. Inflation in the 17 countries sharing the euro fell faster than expected to 1.1 percent in September from 1.3 percent in August, hitting a 3.5-year low. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY CPI y/y -1.1 -1.3 -0.7 -0.4 -0.4 EU-harmonised -1.0 -1.0 -0.5 -0.3 -0.3 -------------------------