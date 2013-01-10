FOREX-Dollar rises modestly on rate hike bets, European worries
* Aussie gyrates after RBA meeting (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
ATHENS, Jan 10 Greece's inflation rate slowed to an annual 0.8 percent pace in December from 1.0 percent in the previous month, according to data released on Thursday by statistics service ELSTAT. EU-harmonised inflation decelerated to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent over the same period. *************************************************** KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEP CPI y/y +0.8 +1.0 +1.6 +0.9 EU-harmonised +0.3 +0.4 +0.9 +0.3 ---------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT
* Markets awaits U.S. February payrolls data on Friday * Holdings of biggest gold ETF fall again on Monday * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices, adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, March 7 Gold hit the lowest level in more than four weeks on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this month weighed, though moves were muted a
OTTAWA, March 7 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he will release the federal budget on March 22, setting the stage for a fresh estimate of how big the deficit will get as the Liberal government spends on infrastructure to boost the economy.