ATHENS, Dec 10 Greece's inflation rate dropped to 1.0 percent in November from 1.6 percent in the previous month, according to data released on Monday from statistics service ELSTAT. EU-harmonised inflation decelerated to 0.4 percent from 0.9 percent over the same period. ************************************************ KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEP AUG CPI y/y +1.0 +1.6 +0.9 +1.7 EU-harmonised +0.4 +0.9 +0.3 +1.2 ----------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT