ATHENS, June 10 Greece stayed in deflation territory in May as consumer prices fell 0.4 percent on an annual basis after a drop of 0.6 percent in April, according to data released on Monday by statistics service ELSTAT. EU-harmonised inflation also decelerated to -0.3 percent from -0.6 percent in April. ***************************************************** KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB CPI y/y -0.4 -0.6 -0.2 +0.1 EU-harmonised -0.3 -0.6 -0.2 +0.1 --------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT