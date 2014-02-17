ATHENS Feb 17 Greek consumer prices based on
the EU-harmonised index fell in January, with the annual pace of
deflation decelerating from the previous month, data by the
country's statistics service showed on Monday.
The EU-harmonised deflation rate slowed to -1.4 percent from
-1.8 percent in December. Economists polled by Reuters were
expecting the rate to ease to -1.6 percent.
Deflation hit its highest pace since monthly records began
in 1960 in November, registering -2.9 percent year-on-year.
A deep recession coupled with wage cuts and substantial
spare capacity in the economy continue to exert downward price
pressures, part of an internal devaluation process that could
boost the Greek economy's competitiveness.
Euro zone inflation slowed to 0.7 percent in January, well
below the European Central Bank's target of just under 2
percent, increasing its challenge of avoiding deflation.
*********************************************************
KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT
EU-harmonised -1.4 -1.8 -2.9 -1.9 -1.0
---------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT