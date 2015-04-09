(Corrects day in lede paragraph)
ATHENS, April 9 Greek consumer prices fell 2.1
percent year-on-year in March, with the annual pace of deflation
slowing from a 2.2 percent decline in February, data from the
country's statistics service showed on Thursday.
Greece's EU-harmonised deflation rate was steady compared to
February, showing prices fell by 1.9 percent in March.
Greek consumer prices fell by an average 1.3 percent in 2014
compared to a year earlier.
For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 25 months as cuts in wages
and pensions and a deep recession exerted downward pressures.
Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013,
with consumer prices registering a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
On an annual basis, consumer prices in the 19 countries
sharing the euro fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in March.
The bottoming out of price declines is likely to be welcome
news for the European Central Bank, which wants to keep
inflation below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term.
It started printing money in March to inject more cash into
the economy and ward off concerns of persistently falling
prices, or deflation.
KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT
CPI y/y -2.1 -2.2 -2.8 -2.6 -1.2 -1.7 -0.8
EU-harmonised -1.9 -1.9 -2.8 -2.5 -1.2 -1.8 -1.1
-----------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
