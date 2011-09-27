ATHENS, Sept 27 A mission of inspectors from Greece's international lenders will probably return to Athens on Wednesday, a source close to the inspection team, also known as the "troika", said on Tuesday.

When asked if the troika mission chiefs were returning to Greece this week, a source close to the inspection team said: "Yes, the review should normally resume Wednesday".

The troika suspended a visit in Athens earlier in September after Greece failed to meet its fiscal pledges under its European Union and International Monetary Fund bailout plan. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; writing by Harry Papachristou)