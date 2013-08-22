ATHENS Aug 22 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras met Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal on
Thursday to discuss investment opportunities, government
officials said, as Athens pushes for foreign investment for its
depressed economy.
"It was a customary visit, there is interest in investing in
Greece," said a government official who declined to be named.
The prince, ranked 26th on the Forbes global ranking of
billionaires, owns large stakes in Citigroup, and Apple
Inc. among other companies.
A nephew of Saudi King Abdullah, bin Talal is also the owner
or part-owner of luxury hotels including the Plaza in New York,
the Savoy in London and the George V in Paris.
Greece is looking to attract investors into its asset sales
programme, which includes its gas company DEPA, utility Public
Power Corp., the Athens international airport, refiner
Hellenic Petroleum and its two main ports to help chop
its debt load.
Past speculation that funds would flow in from wealthy
Middle East and Asian investors have so far failed to
materialise, apart from Qatar Holdings' investment in a gold
mining project and Chinese port operator Cosco's investment in
Piraeus Port.
Athens is also looking for buyers for a strategic stake in
fourth-largest lender Eurobank and real estate
investors to develop the site of the old Athens airport
Hellenikon.
Alwaleed's investment vehicle, Kingdom Holding, is
seeking out new targets to diversify its global portfolio and
has asked investment banks to identify possible acquisition
targets around the world.
In November last year Samaras visited the wealthy Gulf state
of Qatar and met top officials from its sovereign wealth fund to
discuss investment opportunities to help the struggling economy.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos;
editing by Stephen Nisbet)