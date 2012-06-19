By Ingrid Melander
| LONDON, June 19
LONDON, June 19 Even if it's going to take more
than a pro-bailout election win to tempt most investors back to
troubled Greece, a rare few seem to be taking a punt on its
hugely under-valued stock market.
EU policymakers and many investors breathed a sigh of relief
when the conservative New Democracy and Socialist PASOK, who
both back the bailout plan that keeps the country afloat, won
enough seats on Sunday to form a coalition.
With Greek stocks trading at six times 12-month forwards
earnings according to Datastream, just under half of the
price-to-earnings ratio of Wall Street's S&P 500, some could be
tempted now that the immediate risk of a euro exit has been
pushed away by Sunday's general election.
"We've seen interest," said George Zois, senior equities
broker at frontier markets brokerage Exotix. "Some investors are
moving in, and more people would look to proceed once the
macroeconomic situation is better."
Although worries over Spain and Italy eclipsed initial
relief over the Greek election in European markets, the Greek
bourse has gained almost 6 percent since last Friday.
To put that in context, it is still down 80 percent from the
beginning of the debt crisis in October 2009. But it's also
almost 25 percent higher than the intra-election trough on June
5, when many worried about the possible victory of anti-bailout
leftists.
Exotix has been doing trades primarily with U.S. hedge funds
building up positions in the run-up to the June 17 repeat
election and has seen more interest after the poll, Zois said.
"It's not because we have a 'good election' result that
investors will rush in, but assets of the top 20 Greek companies
are largely undervalued ... some investors are dipping their
toes," he said.
Investment in Greece is still marginal, with fears over the
continued political uncertainty, anti-austerity anger and a deep
recession high on the agenda, as well as worries over the impact
of the crisis in the rest of the euro zone.
James Barber, European equities portfolio manager at Russell
Investments, said risk aversion towards holding Greek equities
was still high, with stocks very volatile. The firm has just 1
basis point invested in Greece in their Continental European
fund and holds no exposure in its Pan European or Eurozone
funds.
"Greek banks are very cheap but for good reason, you could
still lose all your money or a big part of your money," Barber
said.
Greek companies have been hard hit by the economic
contraction and consumption slump in their home market and most
banks, in particular, have posted steep losses.
But export-oriented firms such as metals group Mytilineos
, oil refiner Motor Oil as well as betting
firm OPAP, which is slated for privatisation, managed
to post profits in the first quarter, even if sharply down
year-on-year, and have started drawing some interest, traders
said.
"If you think Greece will remain in the euro zone, with a
little bit of money you could take a punt on Greek assets," Dan
Morris, Global Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, told
a conference call, while adding that Greek firms might still
struggle and he did not see them as a core euro zone investment.
"GAMBLING"
There are clearly some signs of life, judging from market
volumes over the past couple of weeks.
Activity jumped to about 100 million shares traded on the
Athens stock exchange on Monday and nearly as much on Friday
before the vote, up from as little as about 20 million in some
days in May and around 10 million in the last few days of April,
an official at the Athens bourse said.
On average, daily volumes traded are up in 2012 and not far
from pre-crisis 2009 levels, the official said, although the
total value traded is sharply down.
This week's increase in Greek stocks - which contrasts with
the fortunes of the latest frontline markets of Spain and Italy
- was largely due to short-term bargain hunting, said Takis
Zamanis, chief trader at Athens-based Beta Securities, with more
mainstream investors waiting for a government to be in place and
progress on reforms and recovery.
"There are some hedge funds who are high risk takers but a
majority are Greek investors," Zamanis said. "A lot of them are
retail ... most of them are gambling."
The Greek market is particularly volatile. Historic 30-day
annualised volatility is more than 50 percent for the DS Greece
index, a calculation of the standard deviation of daily returns
over 30 days annualised, compared with 16 percent for the S&P
500. The risk implied by that sort of volatility would
automatically exclude most large investment funds, who have
fairly strict limits to the sort of risk they can take on their
books.
JUNK BONDS
New Greek government bonds have rallied
slightly to 13-17 cents in the euro from around 12 cents last
week but are still priced below their level before the
inconclusive May 6 election and volumes are still very low.
Greece went through the biggest sovereign debt restructuring
in history in March, slashing its debt mountain by about 100
billion euros, or close to a third. But its new bonds still
trade at distressed, default levels and remain rated well below
investment grade, preventing most conservative mainstream
investors from buying them.
Morgan Stanley said in a research note that bond prices were
likely to rise to pre-election levels of 19-20.
"To the extent that a pro-bailout government emerges, such
an outcome would take us to a political backdrop similar to that
prior to the election on May 6, when the market didn't perceive
the risk of a eurozone exit as being imminent," it said.
Most are still very wary and a prominent hedge fund manager
said on condition of anonymity that it was too early to buy
Greek bonds unless they went down to 5-7 cents. But some
investors bought bonds ahead of the June 17 election, betting on
a pro-bailout outcome.
"We have positioned ourselves for the probability that a
coalition could govern Greece" said Joao Zorro, fund manager at
Portuguese bank Espirito Santo.
According to data from Lipper, Zorro's Euro Bond fund had
about 4.5 percent of its portfolio in Greek sovereign debt as of
end-April, a 50 percent increase from the end of February. The
fund has assets of close to 20 million euros.
Zorro said, however, that he was not planning any more
investment in Greek bonds for the time beings, over worries that
any pro-coalition government could be short-lived.
"At this stage we will stick with the exposure that we have.
We don't want to rush anything before we have more details," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Scott Barber, Carolyn Cohn and Joel
Dimmock in London, Blaise Robinson in Paris and Laurence
Fletcher in Monaco; Graphic by Scott Barber; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)