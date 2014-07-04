UPDATE 1-Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal
* Rosneft sees "significant risk" OPEC won't extend cuts (Adds quotes, context)
ATHENS, July 4 The renewable energy business of Greece's biggest construction company Ellaktor will next week launch an initial public offering (IPO) of shares on the Athens Stock Exchange, it said on Friday.
The offering by ELTEH Anemos will be the first on the Athens bourse since the Greek debt crisis began in 2009.
ELTEH Anemos will offer 20.6 million new shares from July 9 to 11, seeking to raise 6.2 million euros ($8.5 million), according to an indicative timetable in the offering prospectus.
The IPO got the approval of the Greek capital market regulator on Thursday. The new shares are expected to be listed for trade on July 23.
Greek stocks were battered by the belt-tightening prescribed by Greece's creditors, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, in exchange for about 240 billion euros in bailout aid to keep the country stay afloat.
But with the country expected to emerge from a six-year recession this year, and after a successful return to bond markets in April after a four-year exile, market sentiment is improving.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Holmes)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 13 European utilities are losing billions of euros from gas storage facilities, potentially triggering site closures and divestments in a market suffering from oversupply and weak demand.
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Detroit area on Wednesday to hold an event with the chief executives of U.S. automakers to announce a restart of a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules sought by the industry, according to two sources briefed on the matter.