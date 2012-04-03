April 3 Greece's top refiner Hellenic Petroleum
has suspended purchases of Iranian crude in April as
approaching sanctions on Tehran have made banking payments
virtually impossible, a senior source at the firm said.
Greece's financial difficulties have made Athens reluctant
to reduce its purchases of Iranian crude, which is cheap, ahead
of a EU-wide embargo that is due to come into force on July 1.
But the source at the refiner, who asked not to be named
because of the sensitivity of the issue, said no European Union
banks were willing to handle the business any more, forcing it
to suspend buying this month.
"We were using a Turkish bank all the time but we have to
use an EU corresponding bank to make the payment from our Greek
bank to the Turkish one and the EU banks are refusing that,"
the source told Reuters.
"It is very unlikely we will lift (Iranian oil) in May. We
can't pay. If we can later, we will respect our contract but
only lift the minimum," he added.
Hellenic declined to comment.
The European Union will impose a full embargo on Iranian oil
imports from July 1 as part of an international standoff over
Tehran's nuclear programme, while the United States is looking
to tighten its sanctions on the Islamic Republic, to penalise
anyone who deals with the Iranian central bank.
Greece's debt problems mean it has struggled to purchase oil
from other suppliers as banks have pulled the plug on financing
exports, although a second bailout deal between Greece and
international lenders in March has helped improve the country's
debt profile.
The United States has exempted Japan and 10 EU nations,
including Greece, from financial sanctions because they have
significantly cut purchases of Iranian oil.
The Hellenic source said the refiner had hoped the U.S.
decision would ease the situation.
"(But) in practice it is not applied. The banks are not
clear on what they can do, so for them it is safer to do
nothing," the source said.
He said the company was now buying crude grades similar to
Iranian oil, mainly Urals crude from Russia, as well as Saudi
Arab Light grade although the high official selling prices for
the latter have capped April purchases at just one cargo.
In May, it will look to increase purchases of Saudi crude
and is also looking at oil from Iraq's Kirkuk, he said.
