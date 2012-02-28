By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 27 The International Swaps
and Derivatives Association, the arbiter of rules governing the
sale and use of credit default swaps, said on Monday
it will decide this week whether to discuss if Greece's debt
swap should constitute a "credit event" and trigger a payout.
One of the major concerns about Greece's debt restructuring
was whether the hard-fought agreement with private debt holders
would give Greek sovereign credit default swap investors a
justification for demanding payment on the protection they
bought.
The issue arises because an ISDA member asked the governing
body if last week's approval by Greece's Parliament to implement
collective actions clauses (CAC) on debt governed by Greek law
constitutes a so-called "restructuring credit event."
At issue is the retroactive inclusion of CACs into sovereign
debt governed by Greek law. CACs force all bondholders to
proceed with a swap once it has won a specified level of
approval.
The ISDA member contends that not all bondholders are being
treated equally.
The question asks whether the Greek debt restructuring is a
"credit event" because it subordinates eligible bondholders to
the European Central Bank and other national central banks,
which hold sovereign debt governed by Greek law.
ISDA said in a statement it will make a decision on whether
to review the issue by 5 p.m. GMT on Wednesday.
Private investors holding about 200 billion euros of Greek
bonds will take a loss of 53.5 percent in the face value of
their holdings and a real loss of 73-74 percent.
Credit default swaps provide protection for an investor who
holds an underlying security that suffers from a default or
restructuring.
According to the new law, the swap will go ahead once 50
percent of bondholders have responded to the offer, and the CACs
will be activated once a two-thirds majority of that quorum has
voted in favor of the swap.
A credit event occurs, or is triggered, when there is either
a failure to pay, a repudiation/moratorium, or restructuring of
the underlying debt.
Also at issue is if the announcement results directly or
indirectly from a deterioration in the creditworthiness or
financial condition of Greece.
ISDA's regional Determinations Committees discuss issues
involving credit events, CDS auctions, succession events and
other issues, with decisions governed by a set of internal
rules.
