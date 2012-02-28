NEW YORK Feb 28 The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, the arbiter of rules governing the sale and use of credit default swaps, said on Tuesday it will go ahead with a discussion on whether Greece's debt swap should be considered a "credit event."

ISDA said in a statement will meet at 11 a.m. GMT on Thursday, March 1 "to determine whether a credit event has occurred." The location of the meeting was not immediately known.

If the committee agrees a credit event has occurred, then it could lead to a payout on outstanding Greek CDS contracts.

(Reporting by Daniel Bases, Editing by Gary Crosse)