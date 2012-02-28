GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
NEW YORK Feb 28 The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, the arbiter of rules governing the sale and use of credit default swaps, said on Tuesday it will go ahead with a discussion on whether Greece's debt swap should be considered a "credit event."
ISDA said in a statement will meet at 11 a.m. GMT on Thursday, March 1 "to determine whether a credit event has occurred." The location of the meeting was not immediately known.
If the committee agrees a credit event has occurred, then it could lead to a payout on outstanding Greek CDS contracts.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases, Editing by Gary Crosse)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures