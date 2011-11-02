TOKYO Nov 2 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Wednesday the Greek prime minister's call for a referendum on the EU bailout plan would likely be a topic at this week's G20 meeting.

Azumi told reporters everyone was bewildered by Greece's referendum call, adding that it was not in "the programme", an apparent reference to the bailout.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Wednesday he would push ahead with a referendum on an EU bailout deal, defying demands from lawmakers of his own party that he quit for jeopardising Greek membership of the euro.

Papandreou said the referendum would make clear the country belongs in the euro. He urged the meeting of G20 leaders this week in Cannes, France, to agree to policies that "make sure democracy is above market appetites". (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)