ATHENS Dec 6 Greece's largest toyseller Jumbo said on Tuesday revenues in the five months to November rose 3.5 percent after the firm speeded up expansion plans to fight off a consumption slump at home.

Most Greek retailers are suffering from the country's crisis, but Jumbo, which runs 56 stores in Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus, said its performance improved after it pushed forward the opening of new stores.

Jumbo opened four new stores in the five months to November, earlier than targeted, and plans to add another two by end June.

The company said retail market conditions remained tough and reiterated its target range for full-year sales to end June of zero growth to a 2 percent rise. It did not provide a figure for the five month's sales.

Jumbo's stock has lost 23 percent this year, compared with a 51 percent decline for the Athens bourse's general index. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Jane Merriman)