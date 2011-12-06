ATHENS Dec 6 Greece's largest toyseller
Jumbo said on Tuesday
revenues in the five months to November rose 3.5 percent after
the firm speeded up expansion plans to fight off a consumption
slump at home.
Most Greek retailers are suffering from the country's
crisis, but Jumbo, which runs 56 stores in Greece, Bulgaria and
Cyprus, said its performance improved after it pushed forward
the opening of new stores.
Jumbo opened four new stores in the five months to November,
earlier than targeted, and plans to add another two by end June.
The company said retail market conditions remained tough and
reiterated its target range for full-year sales to end June of
zero growth to a 2 percent rise. It did not provide a figure for
the five month's sales.
Jumbo's stock has lost 23 percent this year, compared with a
51 percent decline for the Athens bourse's general index.
