LONDON Feb 24 The head of the Eurogroup
of euro zone finance ministers, Jean-Claude Juncker, said on
Friday he could not rule out that Greece may need a third
bailout.
Euro zone finance ministers struck a deal on Tuesday for a
second bailout programme for Greece that includes new financing
of 130 billion euros and aims to cut Greece's debt to 121
percent of GDP by 2020.
Asked in a television interview if he could be sure Greece
would not need a third bailout, Juncker said: "You cannot really
exclude that, although we should not have as a starting
assumption that a third programme will be (needed)."
"We made it clear last Tuesday in Brussels that we are
standing ready to support Greece even beyond the time period of
this programme but I have good reasons to believe that we should
now not engage ourselves in a debate on a 'maybe' third
programme. We should now ... implement the second one," he said,
interviewed by David Frost on Al Jazeera.
Asked about some experts' view that a Greek default is
inevitable, Juncker said: "I don't see that Greece would go for
a default."
The euro zone was doing everything to avoid a disorderly
default by Greece, which would have had "tragic consequences,
not only for Greece, but for the whole euro area as such," he
said.
On whether Greece would succeed in staying in the euro zone,
Juncker said: "You can never exclude a new crisis although I do
consider that, being at the epicentre of the global threat, we
are slowly regaining safe territory."
Under the agreement, private sector holders of Greek debt
will take losses of 53.5 percent on the nominal value of their
bonds.
However, Juncker said he believed private creditors would
lend to Greece again.
"As the private sector and the official sector now can
envisage the Greek future and the future of the euro area with
some optimism, I don't believe that private sector
representatives will step away from Greece," he said.
Juncker said he was "satisfied" with the worldwide reaction
to the deal on Greece struck this week. Financial markets had
reacted in a "proper way" and "things have improved", he said.
"We were not really rejoicing when we were concluding the
deal. Nobody was dancing on the table ... We had to deliver in
order to restore stability in Greece and credibility around
Greece," he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)