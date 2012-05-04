* Kammenos robbed main conservative party of support
* Known for anti-German rhetoric
* Could be power broker after vote
ATHENS, May 4 Conservative rebel Panos Kammenos
has stormed out of nowhere to torpedo his old party's chances of
winning outright victory in Sunday's Greek election and put
himself in a strong position to be a power broker after the
vote.
Kammenos splintered from the main conservative party New
Democracy in February when he launched the Independent Greeks
movement. It is riding a wave of popular discontent against
austerity policies demanded by international lenders.
The Independent Greeks have soared to 11 percent in opinion
polls, upsetting the traditional balance of Greek politics and
probably forcing conservative New Democracy to seek coalition
partners even if it wins the largest slice of Sunday's vote, as
expected.
A rotund, outspoken and short-tempered career politician who
will turn 47 next week, Kammenos is a formidable campaigner
known for his fiery anti-German rhetoric and take-no-prisoners
approach to opponents.
He studied business management and psychology in France and
Switzerland and has been a lawmaker since 1993, representing
Athens' second electoral constituency where his father ran an
auto dealership. He gave up the family business to dedicate
himself to politics.
Kammenos quit New Democracy in November last year, when its
leader Antonis Samaras stopped opposing the country's EU/IMF
bailout and joined the ruling Socialists in a coalition
government under technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos.
"I had supported Samaras, I know him since our party youth
days in the 1980s. We had a political as well as a personal
connection ... but he made a U-turn that is politically and
morally unjustifiable," Kammenos told Reuters in an interview
last week.
He says the bailout is destroying Greece's sovereignty,
condemning it to become a powerless province in a "federalist"
Europe he describes as a "Fourth Reich" dominated by Germany.
To drive the point home, he launched his party from the
remote village of Distomo, where German occupation forces killed
more than 200 civilians in the Second World War.
Critics say that although Kammenos has stayed true to his
conservative populist beliefs, he is too thin on substance to
remain a pivotal player after Sunday's election.
"I don't think he will last, his rhetoric is just too
simplistic," said John Loulis, a political analyst. "He benefits
at the moment from voters' deep-seated anger".
Kammenos wants Greece to repudiate part of its debt and rely
instead on help from non-EU countries such as Russia, China and
Israel to develop its shipping, tourism and oil industries.
Shipping is close to Kammenos's heart and an icon of St.
Nicholas, protector of sailors, hangs on his office wall.
As a deputy minister for merchant marine in 2007-2009 he
helped negotiate a landmark deal awarding a state-owned
container port near Athens to China's Cosco, one of
the world's biggest port operators. He said Greece needs more
deals like that to revive its economy without the bailout.
Attacking Greece's neighbour and traditional rival Turkey is
another favourite Kammenos pastime. He said Athens should
unilaterally set sea boundaries with Turkey - a move that Ankara
has said it could view as a cause for war.
Kammenos says he was blacklisted in the 1990s by the Turkish
government for co-drafting an international report criticising
Ankara for military attacks on Kurdish villages.
He also held several positions at the Organisation for
Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) between 2002 and 2008.
A social-media addict with five children from two marriages,
he is also deeply religious. At his desk in Athens, he is framed
by a Greek flag on his right and a church flag on his left.
Miniature models of Greek fighter jets adorn his bookshelf.
