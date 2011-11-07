BRIEF-Fitch says EU bank funding rules would help covered bonds' liquidity
* there are still uncertainties on relative treatment of other CVBs and, in particular, conditional pass-through CVBs
ATHENS Nov 7 Greece's far-right LAOS party is ready to join a new coalition government on the condition that it does not approve further austerity measures or force privatisations, the party's leader said on Monday.
"We will back this effort, under three conditions: no more cuts of wages and pensions, no concession of national sovereignty, no fire sales (of state assets)," LAOS party leader George Karatzaferis said after meeting the country's president. LAOS has 16 deputies in Greece's 300-seat parliament. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
* there are still uncertainties on relative treatment of other CVBs and, in particular, conditional pass-through CVBs
* On February 8, 2017, co announced that it planned to offer up to $2.5 billion of senior notes in private transactions- SEC filing
* ProPetro Holding Corp files for IPO of up to $345 million - SEC filing