ATHENS Nov 7 Greece's far-right LAOS party is ready to join a new coalition government on the condition that it does not approve further austerity measures or force privatisations, the party's leader said on Monday.

"We will back this effort, under three conditions: no more cuts of wages and pensions, no concession of national sovereignty, no fire sales (of state assets)," LAOS party leader George Karatzaferis said after meeting the country's president. LAOS has 16 deputies in Greece's 300-seat parliament. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)