ATHENS Nov 3 A lawmaker of the ruling Greek socialist party PASOK said on Thursday she would not support the government in a parliamentary vote of confidence.

The decision of PASOK lawmaker Eva Kaili left Prime Minister George Papandreou with a majority of just one for the vote late on Friday.

"Herewith I inform you that I am not resigning as an elected representative of my fellow citizens and my generation, but in Friday's vote I will not cast a vote of confidence in your government," she said in a letter to the speaker of parliament, a fellow PASOK member.

Kaili published the letter on her Facebook page. The government now has the support of just 151 out of 300 parliamentary deputies for the confidence vote. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by David Stamp)