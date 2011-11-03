ATHENS Nov 3 A lawmaker of the ruling Greek
socialist party PASOK said on Thursday she would not support the
government in a parliamentary vote of confidence.
The decision of PASOK lawmaker Eva Kaili left Prime Minister
George Papandreou with a majority of just one for the vote late
on Friday.
"Herewith I inform you that I am not resigning as an elected
representative of my fellow citizens and my generation, but in
Friday's vote I will not cast a vote of confidence in your
government," she said in a letter to the speaker of parliament,
a fellow PASOK member.
Kaili published the letter on her Facebook page. The
government now has the support of just 151 out of 300
parliamentary deputies for the confidence vote.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by David Stamp)