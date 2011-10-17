ATHENS Oct 17 A Greek socialist lawmaker quit
his seat in protest against austerity on Monday, shaking the
government ahead of a crucial vote in parliament but not
affecting its majority.
Thomas Robopoulos will be replaced by another ruling
socialist parliament member, meaning the government keeps its
majority of 154 seats in the 300-strong assembly.
"I can no longer continue to vote without knowing what I'm
voting about ... to vote for unjust and unpopular measures under
threat that the government will collapse," Robopoulos said in
his resignation letter, submitted to Prime Minister George
Papandreou.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou; Writing by
Ingrid Melander)