ATHENS Oct 17 A Greek socialist lawmaker quit his seat in protest against austerity on Monday, shaking the government ahead of a crucial vote in parliament but not affecting its majority.

Thomas Robopoulos will be replaced by another ruling socialist parliament member, meaning the government keeps its majority of 154 seats in the 300-strong assembly.

"I can no longer continue to vote without knowing what I'm voting about ... to vote for unjust and unpopular measures under threat that the government will collapse," Robopoulos said in his resignation letter, submitted to Prime Minister George Papandreou. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)