ATHENS Feb 9 Greece's Deputy Labour Minister Yannis Koutsoukos said on Thursday he had resigned over new austerity measures that political leaders have agreed to take as part of a second bailout to keep the country afloat.

Koutsoukos, a member of the Socialist PASOK party, said in a letter to the prime minister that he was resigning because the measures were not only "tough", but also "painful for working people". (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)