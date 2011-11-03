ATHENS Nov 3 A small group of senior Greek
ruling party lawmakers are preparing a proposal for a coalition
government headed by former European Central Bank Vice President
Lucas Papademos, sources in Prime Minister George Papandreou's
party told Reuters on Thursday.
The group is trying to convince Papandreou to quit and leave
the way for Papademos, a respected figure in Greece, to head a
so-called "unity" government that takes Greece back from the
brink of financial collapse.
Papandreou has come under growing pressure to quit after his
plan for a referendum on the country's bailout lifeline sparked
anger from European partners and prompted speculation that
Greece could be forced to leave the euro zone.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Deepa Babington)