(Adds resignation report, quotes)
By David Stamp
ATHENS Feb 10 Greek far-right leader
George Karatzaferis refused on Friday to support his own
government by backing a tough EU/IMF international bailout, and
a state news agency said his party's ministers had offered to
resign from the coalition.
Karatzaferis launched a furious attack on Germany for trying
to dominate the troubled nations of southern Europe, and accused
Chancellor Angela Merkel of playing poker with Greece's future.
The semi-official Athens News Agency said ministers from
Karatzaferis's LAOS party, the smallest in the three-party
coalition, had submitted their resignations and it was up to
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos to decide whether to accept them.
With elections due as soon as April, Karatzaferis said his
party could not vote in parliament for a rescue which demands a
heavy price in wage, pension and job cuts - breaking ranks with
Papademos and leaders of the much larger socialist and
conservative parties in the three-month-old government.
"I explained to the other political leaders that I cannot
vote for this loan agreement," he told a news conference.
"We were robbed of our dignity, we were humiliated. I can't
take this. I won't allow it," said Karatzaferis, a one-time body
builder, modelling agency owner and radio broadcaster.
LAOS, which has slipped in the polls since it joined the
government last November, has 15 deputies in the 300-seat Greek
parliament. This means it cannot prevent the 130 billion euro
bailout from being passed when parliament votes, possibly on
Sunday or Monday, unless there is major dissent in the other
parties.
Karatzaferis tried to tap into discontent with Germany,
which would fund much of the bailout but has taken a tough line
on the need for the Greeks to accept hard austerity measures.
"The European Union is suffering under Germany," he said.
"Germany decides for Europe because it has a fat wallet and with
that fat wallet it rules over the lives of all the southern
countries."
"Decisions aren't taken in Brussels but from a tower in
Berlin, from where Merkel cooperates with her satellite
countries, Netherlands, Austria, Finland and, unfortunately,
also Luxembourg."
He accused Merkel of playing a dangerous game of poker.
"Greece can't go bankrupt... If Greece falls, it will drag
many countries with it, in the end even the whole of Europe...
Ms. Merkel has a pair of fives and pretends she has four aces."
Karatzaferis also asked for a government reshuffle and a
cabinet of technocrats.
He added that the International Monetary Fund's top official
for Greece, Poul Thomsen, should be banned from the country.
"If we want things to go forward, Poul Thomsen must be
declared persona non grata for Greece," he said.
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Fragou and Harry Papachristou;
editing by Tim Pearce)