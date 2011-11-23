ATHENS Nov 23 Position: Prime
Minister of Greece
Incumbent: Lucas Papademos
Born: Oct. 11, 1947
Appointed: Nov. 11, 2011
Key facts:
-- Before taking over as prime minister of a new coalition
cabinet to help his country stay in the euro zone, Lucas
Papademos was an adviser to socialist premier George Papandreou.
-- A vice president of the European Central Bank from 2002
to 2010, Papademos has a degree in physics, a master's in
electrical engineering and a PhD in economics, all from the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United
States.
-- He has taught at universities both in Greece and abroad
including Columbia University and Harvard.
-- After an academic career in the United States spanning
almost a decade, Papademos served as a senior economist at the
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in 1980.
-- In 1985 he joined the Bank of Greece, the central bank,
as a chief economist, moving up its ranks until he became
governor in 1994.
-- Papademos has no previous political experience, but as
the former governor of the Bank of Greece until 2002, he helped
oversee the country's efforts to join the euro zone.
-- Elections are tentatively to be held around Feb. 19, but
Papademos does not want to set a deadline over his term. He has
said he will stay until he completes his task.
