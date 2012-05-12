UPDATE 1-Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN, Feb 19 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
ATHENS May 12 Greece's president will meet the leaders of the country's three biggest parties on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to cobble together a coalition and avoid a repeat election in a few weeks.
The meeting with conservative leader Antonis Samaras, Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos and Left Coalition (SYRIZA) leader Alexis Tsipras will take place at 0900 GMT, a statement from President Karolos Papoulias's office said on Saturday.
The president will then hold individual meetings with the leaders of the smaller parties that made it into parliament, including the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
* U.S. envoy says focus on liberating Islamic State bastion Raqqa (Writes through)