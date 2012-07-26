ATHENS, July 26 Greek coalition party leaders
have not yet agreed on a 11.7 billion euro savings plan drawn up
by the country's finance ministry, moderate leftist party chief
Fotis Kouvelis said on Thursday.
"We're not done. We will continue working on all issues," he
told reporters after a three-hour meeting with Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras and Socialist PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos.
Greece must present the budget cut plan for 2013-2014 to a
team of inspectors from the troika of international lenders
visiting Greece this week to assess progress before releasing
more funds to the cash-strapped country.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry
Papachristou)