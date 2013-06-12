Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
ATHENS, June 12 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras agreed to a demand by his junior coalition partners to meet them in the coming days to discuss the sudden closure of state broadcaster ERT, a government source said on Wednesday.
The concession appeared to defuse some of the tension that had risen after Samaras and his coalition partners openly clashed over ERT's shutdown, reigniting fears about political instability in Greece.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).