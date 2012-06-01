ATHENS, June 1 The leader of Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA party, Alexis Tsipras, on Friday said he would keep strategic companies under state control and freeze wage and pension cuts demanded by lenders if he won this month's election.

Outlining his party's economic programme ahead of the June 17 poll, Tsipras said he would also introduce measures to relieve the debt burden of overborrowed households and cut valued added tax (VAT), especially on basic food items.

Tsipras said Greece should abandon its foreign bailout, saying it had failed to take the country out of its economic crisis and would prevent it from having access to financial markets this decade.

Opinion polls show Tsipras's party is runnning neck and neck with the pro-bailout conservatives, with one poll on Friday showing the anti-bailout leftists with a six point lead.

