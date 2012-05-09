ATHENS May 9 The leader of Greece's Left Coalition party Alexis Tsipras, who is currently holding talks to form a coalition government, has asked to meet with French president-elect Francois Hollande, a party official said on Wednesday.

"He wants to meet Mr. Hollande," the official told Reuters. "It has been communicated."

Hollande, who campaigned on a pro-growth ticket and said he would seek to renegotiate an EU fiscal pact, beat conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in Sunday's runoff election to become the country's first Socialist president in 17 years.

Tsipras, whose party came second in Sunday's election, is pressing an anti-austerity agenda, asking the leaders of the two pro-bailout parties to renounce previous pledges to stick with the plan as a condition for collaborating. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)