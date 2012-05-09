BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
ATHENS May 9 The leader of Greece's Left Coalition party Alexis Tsipras, who is currently holding talks to form a coalition government, has asked to meet with French president-elect Francois Hollande, a party official said on Wednesday.
"He wants to meet Mr. Hollande," the official told Reuters. "It has been communicated."
Hollande, who campaigned on a pro-growth ticket and said he would seek to renegotiate an EU fiscal pact, beat conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in Sunday's runoff election to become the country's first Socialist president in 17 years.
Tsipras, whose party came second in Sunday's election, is pressing an anti-austerity agenda, asking the leaders of the two pro-bailout parties to renounce previous pledges to stick with the plan as a condition for collaborating. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017