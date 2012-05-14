ATHENS May 14 The leaders of Greece's two anti-bailout leftist parties that entered parliament in a May 6 election said they will attend a third day of talks on Tuesday with President Karolos Papoulias that have so far failed to form a government.

Spokesman Panos Skourletis of the radical leftist SYRIZA group said it would attend the talks, as did Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the smaller and more moderate Democratic Left. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)