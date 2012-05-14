COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neither are you: James Saft
Feb 20 Here is a complete list of all the things we can definitely infer from higher stock market prices:
ATHENS May 14 The leaders of Greece's two anti-bailout leftist parties that entered parliament in a May 6 election said they will attend a third day of talks on Tuesday with President Karolos Papoulias that have so far failed to form a government.
Spokesman Panos Skourletis of the radical leftist SYRIZA group said it would attend the talks, as did Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the smaller and more moderate Democratic Left. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Feb 20 Here is a complete list of all the things we can definitely infer from higher stock market prices:
Feb 20 Saudi Arabia is favoring New York to list state oil giant Saudi Aramco , while also considering London and Toronto for the prospect of floating the firm, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexico's central bank will focus on risks to inflation as well as economic growth when deciding further monetary policy moves, Deputy Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Monday.