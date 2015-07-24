* Cross-border lending to Greece slumps by one-third in
Jan-March
* Lending to Russia, Ukraine continues to contract
* Global cross-border lending jumps $755 bln in Q1 -BIS data
By Steve Slater
LONDON, July 24 Lending by international banks
to Greece fell by a third, or $22 billion, in the three months
of the year as concerns about its economy and euro zone
membership mounted, according to cross-border lending data
released on Friday.
The Bank for International Settlements said cross-border
Lending to Greek companies, banks, individuals and other
entities had dropped to $45.5 billion at the end of March.
Lending to Greek banks slumped to $2.2 billion by the end of
March from $31 billion at the end of June 2014, BIS said.
Cross-border lending to Greek private sector firms stood at
$16 billion at the end of March, and lending to the official
sector was down to $600 million.
Greece this month agreed to enact tough reforms in return
for urgently needed loans after months of wrangling over how to
keep its almost bankrupt economy afloat and stave off the
collapse of its banks.
The BIS said global cross-border lending rose by $755
billion in the first quarter, led by a $406 billion surge in
lending to euro zone countries, the highest quarterly rise to
the bloc since early 2008, despite the contraction in Greece.
Lending to Germany rose by $153 billion and there was a $120
billion rise in loans to France, the BIS data showed.
International lending to the euro zone rose by 9 percent in
the year to end-March.
Cross-border lending by banks started to pick up in the
second quarter of 2014 and in the year to the end of March it
expanded by 6 percent, bouncing back from a 2 percent
contraction in the previous 12 months.
There were further declines in lending to Russia and Ukraine
at the start of this year as political and economic tension in
the region continued. Cross-border lending to Russia dropped by
$14 billion in the first quarter after a $19 billion contraction
in the previous three months, taking the annual reduction to 29
percent, the BIS said.
Lending to Ukraine contracted by $1 billion in
January-March, meaning cross-border loans to the country almost
halved in the year to March.
