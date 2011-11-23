ATHENS Nov 23 The leader of Greece's conservative New Democracy party sent a letter on Wednesday to the European Union and IMF saying he supported the terms of a bailout aimed at saving the country from bankruptcy.

But Antonis Samaras also repeated in the letter his call for change in some policies to allow Greece to recover faster from years of recession.

It was not immediately clear whether the letter would satisfy the EU and IMF, who have demanded all Greek political parties sign a written commitment to back austerity measures beyond the term of the current national unity government. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou, writing by Gareth Jones)