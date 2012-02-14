ATHENS Feb 14 Greek conservative party
leader Antonis Samaras is expected to deliver a letter of
commitment to the country's international lenders on Wednesday,
a government source said on Tuesday.
"Samaras' letter of commitment is expected to be handed in
tomorrow morning," the government official told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
A senior official at the conservative New Democracy party
confirmed that Samaras intended to sign the letter. There was no
official comment from the party.
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Renee Maltezou)