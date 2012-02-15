ATHENS Feb 15 Greek conservative party leader Antonis Samaras has sent a letter to the European Union and IMF committing himself to implementing a new austerity package, his New Democracy party said on Wednesday.

The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers has demanded this undertaking as a condition for a 130 billion euro bailout for Greece.

In his letter, Samaras gave undertakings to stick by Greece's original 2010 bailout, the MoU, and the latest rescue, the MEFP.

"If Nea Demokratia wins the next election in Greece, we will remain committed to the Program's objectives, targets and key policies as described in the MoU/MEFP," he wrote, using the Greek name of his party.

The election is expected in April. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by David Stamp)