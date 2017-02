BERLIN Aug 29 Greece has asked European banks to disclose how they will participate in a bond swap by Sept. 9, according to a confidential letter sent to creditors by the Greek finance ministry.

The aim of the swap is to make Greece's funding costs more sustainable and to cut its huge debt pile.

A response is requested as soon as practicable, "but in any event not later than 5.00 pm Central European Time on 9 September 2011," the letter shows. (Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski in Berlin, writing by Edward Taylor)