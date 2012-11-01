* List named Greeks with Swiss bank accounts

* Journalist faces up to two years in jail if convicted

* Greeks angry over govt's tax evasion

* Speed of arrest, trial criticised

By Renee Maltezou

ATHENS, Nov 1 Greek lawyers launched their defence of a prominent journalist on Thursday charged with breaking private data rules after he published the names of more than 2,000 wealthy Greeks believed to be holding Swiss bank accounts.

The printing of the "Lagarde List" by magazine editor Costas Vaxavanis has touched a nerve in almost-bankrupt Greece, where rampant tax evasion is undermining a struggle to cut public costs and raise revenue under an EU/IMF bailout deal.

His speedy arrest and trial following publication at the weekend has enraged many here already furious over consecutive governments' failure to crack down on a rich elite, who they blame for years of recession that has wiped out a fifth of economic output and hammered middle-class living standards.

Vaxevanis, editor of the "Hot Doc" weekly, was surrounded by fellow journalists and other supporters who packed the Athens courtroom as his lawyers began their defence.

They argued the prosecution had charged him without any of those on the list having filed a complaint about privacy violation, a rare occurrence in a freedom of speech or defamation case in Greece.

"He's been accused without reason," said Nicos Constantopoulous, his lawyer and a former leftist politician. "The principles of a fair trial are not being followed."

Under Greek laws covering sensitive data, a defendant must stand trial within 48 hours if arrested within a day of charges being filed in absentia. Vaxevanis faces up to two years in prison if convicted.

He has said he received the list, named after International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde who gave it to authorities in several EU countries in 2010 when she was French finance minister, from an anonymous source.

STOLEN LIST

Another newspaper, daily Ta Nea, also published the 2,059 names, which includes several politicians as well as many businessmen, shipping magnates, doctors, lawyers and housewives, over 10 pages.

It said the accounts had held about 2 billion euros until 2007 but also made clear that there was no evidence any of them had broken tax evasion laws. According to an EU report published last year, Greece has about 60 billion euros in unpaid taxes, an amount equal to roughly a quarter of its economy and almost a sixth of its debt.

Prime Minister Antonis Samras's government has not commented on the accuracy of the list, which Greek officials say came from former HSBC employee Herve Falciani, who stole the information from the bank and passed it to European authorities in 2011.

Two former finance ministers have acknowledged they had copies of the list in the past.

Greece has so far failed to convict any big names with tax evasion, further alienating voters from a political class that promised to force tax evaders to share some of the pain of the debt crisis.

"I came here to stand by Vaxevanis because I think it's unacceptable to charge someone for revealing this list and not chase those who were hiding it all those years," said Stella Vergeti, a 60-year-old dentist at the courthouse.

The case has also drawn fire from the international community and the hard-left opposition, which questioned why authorities were so quick to prosecute Vaxevanis yet had made so little progress on combating tax evasion.

Jim Boumelha, president of the International Federation of Journalists, came from London to testify in Vaxevanis's defence.

"The whole issue is absurd. Nobody understands how someone who published a list which was almost in the public domain is being prosecuted," Boumelha told Reuters.

"I think they are making a political case against him," he said, adding that the charges should be dropped.