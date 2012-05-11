ATHENS May 11 Greek Socialist party leader Evangelos Venizelos has been unable to form a national unity government after holding last-ditch talks with rivals, party officials said on Friday.

"Venizelos will return the mandate tomm to President Karolos Papoulias," a senior Socialist PASOK party official told Reuters.

Separately, Papoulias's office said he would meet Venizelos on Saturday on 1000 GMT. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Harry Papachristou)