Wall St Week Ahead-Dollar's sudden weakness could help U.S. profit picture
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
ATHENS May 11 Greek Socialist party leader Evangelos Venizelos has been unable to form a national unity government after holding last-ditch talks with rivals, party officials said on Friday.
"Venizelos will return the mandate tomm to President Karolos Papoulias," a senior Socialist PASOK party official told Reuters.
Separately, Papoulias's office said he would meet Venizelos on Saturday on 1000 GMT. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Harry Papachristou)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
* FILES FOR RESALE OF UP TO 1,000,000 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK BY THE SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l5nYK1 Further company coverage:
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBTLo7 Further company coverage: