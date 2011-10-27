ATHENS Oct 27 Greece may be able to return to bond markets sooner than in 2021, the year in which it is expected to do so by the International Monetary Fund, the Greek prime minister said on Thursday.

"If we manage to implement reforms fast, it (a return to markets) will not be 10 years, it will be much faster," Prime Minister George Papandreou told a news conference after EU leaders agreed on a 50-percent haircut for private sector investors in Greek bonds.

In a debt sustainability report compiled earlier this month, the IMF had said that the country may not be able to sell bonds to private investors for 10 years. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Rex Merrifield)