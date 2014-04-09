Italy to test EU rules again with Veneto banks bailout
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
FRANKFURT, April 9 A restructuring of Greece's banking system and the recapitalisation of banks from the market have facilitated a return to bond markets for the Greek government, the country's central bank chief told Bloomberg.
Greece is expected to make an imminent return to bond markets just two years after a massive debt restructuring.
"The successful restructuring of the banking system and the recapitalization of banks from the market following the latest stress-test exercise have facilitated the way for the Greek government to tap the market," George Provopoulos said.
Turning to ECB monetary policy, he added: "We are reflecting on the design of a quantitative-easing program in the euro area".
The ECB governing council had "unanimously committed to using all instruments within its mandate, conventional and unconventional, to deal effectively with the risks of a too-prolonged period of low inflation," he said. (Writing by Paul Carrel)
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government debt.
* Indonesian banks face a number of short-term risks that could still add to pressure on their performance this year Source text for Eikon: