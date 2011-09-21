(Corrects salary figure in last paragraph to per year rather than per month; fixes typo in 'privatisations')

ATHENS, Sept 21 Greece will wrap up the review of its bailout deal that it needs to receive a new aid tranche once inspectors from the European Union and International Monetary Fund return to Athens for talks next week, a government spokesman said.

Government spokesman Ilias Mossialos said a series of measures agreed by the cabinet to front-load austerity measures under the deal would allow Athens to comply with the terms of its bailout through 2014.

"The discussions with the troika will be completed after the arrival of inspectors early next week," Mossialos said. "The measures taken today allow us to comply with the bailout plan through 2014."

Among other decisions, the cabinet had agreed to speed up reforms and privatisations and to further lower the country's tax-free threshold to 5,000 euros ($6,845) a year, from 8,000 euros now, Mossialos said, adding that Greece planned to stay in the euro zone.

($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Kevin Liffey)