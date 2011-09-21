(Corrects salary figure in last paragraph to per year rather
ATHENS, Sept 21 Greece will wrap up the review
of its bailout deal that it needs to receive a new aid tranche
once inspectors from the European Union and International
Monetary Fund return to Athens for talks next week, a government
spokesman said.
Government spokesman Ilias Mossialos said a series of
measures agreed by the cabinet to front-load austerity measures
under the deal would allow Athens to comply with the terms of
its bailout through 2014.
"The discussions with the troika will be completed after the
arrival of inspectors early next week," Mossialos said. "The
measures taken today allow us to comply with the bailout plan
through 2014."
Among other decisions, the cabinet had agreed to speed up
reforms and privatisations and to further lower the country's
tax-free threshold to 5,000 euros ($6,845) a year, from 8,000
euros now, Mossialos said, adding that Greece planned to stay in
the euro zone.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
