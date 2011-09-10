ATHENS, Sept 10 Greece may take additional corrective measures in 2011 to make up for fiscal slippage and meet targets agreed with its international lenders, the country's finance minister told a Greek newspaper on Saturday.

"If we need to take measures of an immediate fiscal result in order to meet our targets ... these will be within a just tax system," Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos was quoted as saying by the Kathimerini daily. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)