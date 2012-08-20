ATHENS Aug 20 Greece hopes to obtain its
lenders' approval for a new wave of austerity measures worth
about 11.5 billion euros ($14.1 billion) by the middle of next
month, a Greek finance ministry source said on Monday.
Winning approval for the savings due in 2013-14 is key to a
positive review from the "troika" of the European Union, the
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, who
are expected back in Athens next month for a verdict on whether
they will keep funds flowing to the austerity-bound country.
"Our aim is to have agreed with our partners by Sept. 14,"
the senior finance ministry official told reporters. An informal
Eurogroup finance ministers' meeting has also been scheduled in
Nicosia for the same date.
The chiefs of the troika mission, who completed a
preliminary visit to Athens earlier this month, are expected to
return around Sept. 5, the official said.
The Greek government has so far worked out a draft list of
measures worth 10.8 billion euros, another senior ministry
official told Reuters last week.
Talks between ministers to identify the remaining 700
million euros were continuing on Monday and Greece plans to wrap
them up "as soon as possible", the official said.
The bulk of the measures will include cuts in pensions,
public sector wages, welfare benefits and health expenses. The
Greek government is also working on a plan to dismiss up to
40,000 civil servants over the next years.
Germany's Der Spiegel magazine on Saturday cited an interim
troika report as saying Greece will likely need 2.5 billion
euros in spending cuts over the next two years beyond the 11.5
billion figure to meet international lenders' demands for
cutting its deficit.
Having a complete draft list of measures ready would help
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras in his effort to
re-establish his country's battered credibility in meetings
later this week with Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.
Samaras is expected in those meetings to informally float a
long-standing proposal that the measures be spread over four
instead of two years to soften their impact on a Greek populace
enduring record unemployment and the country's worst downturn
since World War Two.
Twice bailed-out Greece is dependent on a second,
130-billion-euro rescue deal agreed in March to give it the
funds to keep paying public sector wages, pensions and bills.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday
there were limits to the aid that could be granted to Greece and
said the crisis-stricken country should not expect to be granted
another programme.
However, Eurogroup head Juncker was quoted in Austria's
Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper on Saturday as saying Greece will
not leave the euro zone unless the country "totally refuses" to
fulfil any of its reform targets, adding he expected Athens to
double its efforts to meet these goals.