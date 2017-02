ATHENS, Sept 20 Greece has agreed to front-load austerity measures and is close to securing a deal with its international lenders, a Finance Ministry official said on Tuesday.

"I feel confident that the next tranche will be disbursed. We are close to clinching a deal with the troika," the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Writing by Karolina Tagaris)