ATHENS, Sept 22 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Thursday his country needed to implement a new series of painful austerity measures or face bankruptcy.

On Wednesday, Papandreou's cabinet agreed to bring forward belt-tightening reforms as part of a deal to continue receiving funding from its international lenders the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

"There is no other path. The other path is bankruptcy, which would have heavy consequences for every household," he said after a meeting in parliament with deputies from his ruling Socialist party.

The new measures include deepening pension cuts, extending a tax on real estate until at least 2014 and putting 30,000 civil servants in a "labour reserve" that cuts their salaries and gives them a year to find new public sector jobs or be laid off. (Writing by by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Michael Winfrey)