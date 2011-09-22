ATHENS, Sept 22 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou said on Thursday his country needed to implement a
new series of painful austerity measures or face bankruptcy.
On Wednesday, Papandreou's cabinet agreed to bring forward
belt-tightening reforms as part of a deal to continue receiving
funding from its international lenders the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund.
"There is no other path. The other path is bankruptcy, which
would have heavy consequences for every household," he said
after a meeting in parliament with deputies from his ruling
Socialist party.
The new measures include deepening pension cuts, extending a
tax on real estate until at least 2014 and putting 30,000 civil
servants in a "labour reserve" that cuts their salaries and
gives them a year to find new public sector jobs or be laid off.
(Writing by by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Michael Winfrey)