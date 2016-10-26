ATHENS Oct 27 Senior Greek judges ruled on
Wednesday an auction of TV licences held by the left-led
government in September was flawed, throwing into disarray a
crusade by authorities to shake up an unregulated broadcasting
sector.
The Council of State, Greece's top administrative court,
ruled that the auction process which handed out four TV licences
was unconstitutional, a court official said.
The auction procedure had effectively set a limit on the
number of nationwide broadcasters to four, from eight which now
exist. Wednesday's court decision, taken by a majority, said
the auction process was flawed from the outset because it
sidestepped the official decision making body known as the ESR.
Private radio stations and TV channels emerged in Greece
only in the late 1980s, after decades of state media control.
Under the constitution, they are supervised by an
independent authority, the National Council for Radio and
Television (ESR) and its members are appointed by parliament, by
majority.
Greece's main government party, the leftist Syriza, and the
main opposition, the conservative New Democracy party, had
failed to agree on the composition of the broadcasting
authority, leaving their positions vacant.
Tsipras's closest aide, State Minister Nikos Pappas, has
been overseeing the auction and handling media issues since
then.
Licensing TV companies has been a rallying cry of Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government since it was first
elected in 2015, vowing crack down on corruption and clientilism
it perceived was pervasive in the sector.
According to government officials, the court decision may
determine Tsipras's next political moves and lay the ground for
a planned cabinet reshuffle, aimed at boosting his Syriza
party's popularity ratings which have been dropping for months.
The cash-strapped leftist government secured 246 million
euros from last month's auction. Following the decision,
authorities are expected to return to the four winning bidders a
first tranche already paid to the state.
Government spokeswoman Olga Gerovassili said in a televised
statement that the court ruling was binding but was also "taking
the country back to the previous unconstitutional situation".
She said the government would table a bill to parliament on
Monday giving TV channels permissions to operate until new
licenses are awarded.
