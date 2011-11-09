ATHENS Nov 9 A meeting of Greek political
leaders with the country's president was pushed back to Thursday
morning, the presidency said on Wednesday, in a sign consensus
on a new prime minister has yet to be sealed.
The meeting was called off after outgoing Prime Minister
George Papandreou and opposition leader Antonis Samaras began
talks with President Karolos Papoulias on a new coalition to
save Greece from bankruptcy. Papandreou earlier said he was
stepping down to make way for the new government that had been
agreed by both sides.
The meeting is now expected at 0800 GMT on Thursday.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)