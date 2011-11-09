ATHENS Nov 9 A meeting of Greek political leaders with the country's president was pushed back to Thursday morning, the presidency said on Wednesday, in a sign consensus on a new prime minister has yet to be sealed.

The meeting was called off after outgoing Prime Minister George Papandreou and opposition leader Antonis Samaras began talks with President Karolos Papoulias on a new coalition to save Greece from bankruptcy. Papandreou earlier said he was stepping down to make way for the new government that had been agreed by both sides.

The meeting is now expected at 0800 GMT on Thursday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)