ATHENS Feb 9 A meeting of Greek political party leaders on a new international bailout for the country ended early on Thursday, state television reported.

George Karatzaferis, who leads the far-right LAOS party, left the talks at the office of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos. LAOS is one of the three parties in the coalition government.

Karatzaferis did not spell out whether he accepted the terms of the bailout, but said most of the discussion during the seven-hour meeting revolved around the issue of supplementary pensions.

Papademos was due to start talks with the "troika" of EU and IMF officials after the political leaders' meeting, Karatzaferis added. (reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)