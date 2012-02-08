ATHENS Feb 9 A meeting of Greek political
party leaders on a new international bailout for the country
ended early on Thursday, state television reported.
George Karatzaferis, who leads the far-right LAOS party,
left the talks at the office of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos.
LAOS is one of the three parties in the coalition government.
Karatzaferis did not spell out whether he accepted the terms
of the bailout, but said most of the discussion during the
seven-hour meeting revolved around the issue of supplementary
pensions.
Papademos was due to start talks with the "troika" of EU and
IMF officials after the political leaders' meeting, Karatzaferis
added.
(reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)