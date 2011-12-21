ATHENS Dec 21 Greece's technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos is to meet party leaders within days, amid signs he is running out of time to complete promised reforms before elections expected in February.

"In the coming days, there will be talks with political leaders to discuss the term of this government, in order to complete this specific task it has and finish with the whole issue of the election date," a government official said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said the meeting was not necessarily about extending the government's term but would discuss how much time was left to complete the agenda agreed with international lenders.

Papademos, a former central banker, is racing to pass a set of reforms and seal a restructuring of part of Greece's massive debt to meet the conditions of a 130 billion-euro bailout package agreed with the European Union in October.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund, part of a "troika" of lenders along with the EU and European Central Bank, said Greece was falling behind on its promised reform timetable and urged the government to move more swiftly.

Papademos has repeatedly said he will not be bound by the February 19 election date agreed during the discussions on forming his government. There have been growing divisions in cabinet over when to go to the polls.

The Socialists of former prime minister George Papandreou have called for Papademos to be given more time, while the conservative New Democracy party, which is leading in the opinion polls, has pressed for the February date to be met.

As well as difficult reforms to pensions, privatisations and the labour market, Papademos is under pressure to reach an agreement with private sector bondholders over a deal to restructure their holdings of Greek debt.

The deal, a central element in Greece's second bailout package, will see bondholders accept a 50 percent cut in the nominal value of their bondholdings in return for a mix of cash and new shares.

The bond swap is intended to help Greece cut its debt burden by 100 billion euros and reduce it to 120 percent of gross domestic product by 2020, from 160 percent now. Talks have been held up by differences over the actual cost to be borne by the banks. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Andrew Roche)