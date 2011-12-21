(Adds PM quotes, details)
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS Dec 21 Greece's technocrat Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos will meet party leaders within days as
he races against time to complete promised reforms before
elections expected in February.
Papademos, a former central banker, has to pass a set of
reforms and restructure part of Greece's massive debt to meet
the conditions of a 130 billion-euro ($170 billion) bailout
package agreed with the European Union in October.
"In the coming days, there will be talks with political
leaders to discuss the term of this government, in order to
complete this specific task it has and finish with the whole
issue of the election date," a government official said on
Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official said the talks would not be necessarily about
extending the government's term but would look at how much time
was left to complete the agenda agreed with international
lenders.
Last week, the International Monetary Fund, part of a
"troika" of lenders along with the EU and European Central Bank,
said Greece was falling behind on its promised reform timetable
and urged the government to move more swiftly.
Papademos told his ministers on Wednesday that the outcome
of an EU/IMF review in January would be decisive for Greece to
continue receiving the aid it needs to recapitalise its banks
and complete its bond-swap plan.
"In the crucial three weeks ahead we must push through with
structural reforms, either those pending or new ones, in order
to... have constructive talks with the troika in mid-January,"
he said at a Cabinet meeting over pension reforms.
If these reforms are not completed by mid-January the talks
with the troika could run into trouble, he added, according to a
summary of the remarks released by the prime minister's office.
Measures remaining to be completed include cutting so-called
supplementary pensions, which top up regular pension payments,
and merging pension funds.
Papademos has repeatedly said he will not be bound by the
February 19 election date agreed during the discussions on
forming his government. There have been growing divisions in the
Cabinet over when to go to the polls.
The Socialists of former Prime Minister George Papandreou
have called for Papademos to be given more time, while the
conservative New Democracy party, which is leading in the
opinion polls, has pressed for the February date to be met.
As well as difficult reforms to pensions, privatisations and
the labour market, Papademos is under pressure to reach an
agreement with private sector bondholders over a deal to
restructure their holdings of Greek debt.
The deal, a central element in Greece's second bailout
package, will see bondholders accept a 50 percent cut in the
nominal value of their bondholdings in return for a mix of cash
and new shares.
The bond swap is intended to help Greece cut its debt burden
by 100 billion euros ($130 illion) and reduce it to 120 percent
of gross domestic product by 2020, from 160 percent now. Talks
have been held up by differences over the actual cost to be
borne by the banks.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by James Mackenzie;
Editing by Andrew Roche and Alessandra Rizzo)