ATHENS Oct 9 The tough path Greece is on will
pay off, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday during
a visit to Athens marred by clashes between police and
protesters.
In her first visit to Greece since the debt crisis erupted
here in 2009, Merkel commended Athens for what she described as
important reform successes, but said more work was needed to
reduce the country's debt mountain and restore competitiveness.
"A lot has been accomplished," Merkel said after talks with
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
Samaras said Greeks were "bleeding" but would stick to their
reform pledges and were determined to stay in the euro.